Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Accident During ‘America's Got Talent' Rehearsal

A show spokesperson said Goodwin was injured while performing his act

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured Thursday night while practicing for a segment of "America's Got Talent: Extreme," the television show said Friday.

"During a rehearsal last evening for 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

