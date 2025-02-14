Jonas Brothers announce ‘JONASCON' fan experience in New Jersey

As the Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years together as a band, fans will be rewarded with an experience just for them. The JoBros announced "JONASCON," a celebration of all things Jonas Brothers taking place in New Jersey in March.

JONASCON will happen Sunday, March 23 at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford starting at 11 a.m.

Fans attending JONASCON will be treated to a live performance, shopping opportunities, Q&A panels, trivia, games, karaoke, a Camp Rock Bar and Jonas Pizza.

"A nod to their early days of mall performances, a first-of-its-kind music fan event, JONASCON promises to give fans the chance to engage in unique experiences, at one of the largest indoor retail and entertainment centers in the world, American Dream," an announcement for JONASCON said.

The JONASCON website says more activities will be announced soon, including ticketed events available first to people who register for JONASCON.

"We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can't wait to share it with you," the brothers said in a letter to fans.

"Here's to the next 20 years, and here's to doing it together. The best is yet to come," the letter said.

In the letter, Nick, Kevin and Joe teased new music, solo music, a live concert album and a soundtrack.

The Jonas Brothers website is also teasing a 2025 tour with a chance to register for information.

"Thank you! See you for the 20th anniversary tour in 2025," the site says.

When is JONASCON?

Where will JONASCON take place?

How do I register for JONASCON?

Fans can register for JONASCON for free at the link here. It's free but registrations are limited.

When is the Jonas Brothers tour 2025?

No details are known about the Jonas Brothers' 2025 anniversary tour. But it is happening, according to the Jonas Brothers' website.

