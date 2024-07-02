JoJo Siwa curses out fans after getting booed at Pride concert in New York City

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sometimes, karma comes in the form of JoJo Siwa.

At least, that's what happened for one audience member who booed the "Karma" singer at a Pride concert in New York City June 29. As seen in video circulating on social media, Siwa took a moment from her performance to shut down the jeering.

"Who the living f--k just booed me," she yelled into her microphone. "Where the f--k did that come from? Which one of you?"

Though Siwa was not able to identify culprit, she did have a stern message for any other potential hecklers.

"Respectfully," the 21-year-old said, "f--k you."

And this was not the first time Siwa clapped back at her haters. After debuting a more mature look for her new musical era earlier this year, she pushed back on criticism of her rebranding from her previous kid-friendly image.

The newly-turned 21-year-old posted TikTok videos from her milestone celebration, which sparked mixed reactions from fans.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," the Dance Moms alum told E! News in April. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

Most recently, Siwa clashed with Lil Tay, the 16-year-old rapper who went viral in 2018 for her profanity-laced videos.

"Wish I didn’t just find out who that is," Lil Tay wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a user compared the two young musicians. "Please don't mention me & her in the same sentence."

And after screenshots showed Siwa allegedly liking and unliking a post saying that the rapper "is just a meme," Lil Tay fired back, "You're a scary ass b---h if you have something too [sic] say about me, say it & this time DON'T delete your comment or unlike shady tweets!"