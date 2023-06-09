Celebrity News

Johnny Depp's former lawyer set to defend Gloria Trevi in ​abuse and exploitation lawsuit

The two victims allege they were 13 and 15 years old when the "Pelo Suelto" singer approached them about joining an elite music training program.

By Telemundo Digital

The former lawyers of actor Johnny Depp, including renowned attorney Camille Vasquez, will defend Mexican singer Gloria Trevi, who's facing a new lawsuit, according to Telemundo.

Trevi and producer Sergio Andrade are facing a new lawsuit for the alleged abuse and exploitation of two girls in the 1990s in Los Angeles. The artist denied the accusations against her in a statement.

In their description, the plaintiffs claim that Trevi manipulated them several times to become the producer's "sex slaves" and that much of the abuse occurred in Los Angeles County.

Both describe that the events they experienced separately with Andrade were physical and sexual assaults, isolation from their family, and constant abuse.

The document was filed on Dec. 30 under California's Child Victims Act, which allows survivors of child sexual abuse to file civil cases and temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older allegations of child sexual abuse.

Gloria Trevi, for her part, rejected the accusations in a press release sent to Telemundo Digital.

In January 2000, Trevi, her former manager Sergio Andrade and María Raquenel Portillo, known as "Mary Boquitas," were arrested in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on charges of kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors.

Trevi spent three years in jail and was extradited to Mexico, where she was acquitted and regained her freedom in September 2004, after a judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors brought against her.

Trevi has always declared her innocence, and since her incarceration release, she has successfully resumed her career and has dedicated herself to trying to clear her name.

