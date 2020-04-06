John Krasinski is Back With ‘Some Good News’ for Hamilton Fans

Now that really is some good news. On Sunday, John Krasinski released the second episode of his YouTube series "Some Good News," a broadcast focused on the good things happening across the globe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. And in this episode Krasinski was accompanied by a few musically inclined friends....the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

First a bit of backstory. Krasinski invited a young girl named Aubrey onto the show, who was scheduled to visit New York to see Hamilton for her ninth birthday. But of course that trip was scuttled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you can’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you,” Krasinski said, introducing members of the original cast that included Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo, Andrew Chapelle, Ariana DeBose, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Ephraim Sykes, Javier Muñoz, Carleigh Bettiol, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Austin Smith, Betsy Struxness, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom, Jr., Sasha Hutchings, Neil Haskell, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Seth Stewart.

The cast serenaded Aubrey with the opening number of the hit musical, “Alexander Hamilton.”