Just call it a modern breakup.

Two days after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara shared that they had called it quits on their relationship, the "Magic Mike" actor filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by E! News on July 19, the 46-year-old cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split and listed July 2, 2023 as the date of separation.

His filing also noted there is a prenuptial agreement in place and asked the court to confirm each of their separate property—including jewelry and their earnings—as their own. He also asked that each party pays for their attorney's fees.

The couple has no children together, though Vergara is mom to 31-year-old son Manolo from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

Manganiello and the "Modern Family" alum were married for seven years before announcing their breakup on July 17. At the time, the pair said in a statement to Page Six, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

While Manganiello has remained quiet on social media amid the divorce, Vergara has been sharing photos from her recent 51st birthday celebrations in Italy.

"When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them," she wrote in a July 15 Instagram post, which showed her at an al fresco dinner. She captioned a series of selfies the following day, "Perfect day."

Her vacation snaps caught the attention of "Modern Family" co-star Julie Bowen, who commented under an image of Vergara soaking up the sun in a blue, cheetah print swimsuit, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

Bowen was one of the many celeb guests who watched Vergara and Manganiello exchange vows at their Florida wedding on Nov. 21, 2015. Other famous names on the 400-plus guest list included Manganiello's "Magic Mike XXL" co-star Channing Tatum, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Reese Witherspoon, as well as Vergara's "Modern Family" castmates Eric Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Sarah Hyland and Ty Burell.

"She was it for me," Manganiello said of Vergara in a 2018 interview with Cigar Aficionado. "People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work.' But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened."