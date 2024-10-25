Food & Drink

Jimmy John's launches the ‘Picklewich,' a new sandwich with a giant pickle instead of bread

Jimmy John's is also bringing back its limited-edition Jimmy Chips Pickle to accompany the Picklewich.

By Daniela Gonzalez

Jimmy John's / Instagram

Jimmy John's is calling all pickle lovers.

The fast-food restaurant has revealed a new sandwich called the "Picklewich," which replaces bread with a giant pickle and is stuffed with typical sub ingredients.

This one-of-a-kind sandwich will be available nationwide from Oct. 28 through Nov.14. The Picklewich will be served in two variations. The Vito Picklewich will be stuffed with oregano, basil, tomato, provolone, capocollo, salami, onion, oil, vinegar, and lettuce.

Meanwhile, the Turkey Picklewich will be stuffed with tomato, provolone, turkey, and lettuce, according to the franchise.

As part of its social media launch, the company partnered with Jersey Shore alum Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who tried the flavorful sandwich and shared her thoughts with People magazine, saying, "As a pickle expert, trust me, the new Jimmy John’s Picklewich lives up to the hype.”

The Pickewich will be available until National Pickle day on Nov. 14

