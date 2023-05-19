Jessie J Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy Over One Year After Miscarriage

This dream is the best she's ever known.

After announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Jessie J has revealed she has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

"A week ago my whole life changed," she shared on Instagram Story May 19. "My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love."

"He is magic," she added. "He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]."

Jessie noted that she and her bundle of joy are doing great. "I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine and here *happy tears*," she continued. "For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support."

The "Domino" singer's newest addition to her family comes after she kicked off 2023 with some priceless news to share.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in a Jan. 6 Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

Fast-forward two months later and the "Price Tag" singer was already basking in her biggest role yet: mom.

"Thank you for coming to me," she wrote alongside a March 19 Instagram post, in celebration of Mother's Day in the U.K, dedicated to her baby boy. "Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life."

Noting that she couldn't wait to meet her baby, Jessie then gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend. "I love your Daddy so much, you wouldn't be on your way without him," she added. "He is the most patient, calm and good looking man. You are going to LOVE him when you meet him."

Without a doubt, as Jessie shared, this experience has shined a flashlight on her entire life moving forward. "I feel so emotional," she continued, "as every Mother's Day before this one has been so different."

Jessie's sweet announcement came a little more than one year after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming," the 35-year-old—who noted she decided to have a baby on her own—wrote in a social media post shared in November 2021. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't."

As she explained, her music became the strongest tool when it came to her healing.

"In this moment, I have clarity on one thing," she continued. "I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way."