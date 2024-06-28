‘Jeopardy!' fans confused over ‘misleading' Disney Channel clue about Zendaya

A “Jeopardy!” clue about Zendaya has fans seething.

During the June 25 episode of the long-running game show, host Ken Jennings read a clue in the “Stars in the Making” category.

“Before somehow making tennis steamy in 2024, this single-named star guested on Disney Channel’s ‘Good Luck Charlie,’” he said.

Contestant Staci Garner correctly answered Zendaya, but viewers were puzzled by the clue’s wording. The “Challengers” star did appear in one episode of “Good Luck Charlie” in 2011, but she did so playing Rocky Blue, her character from the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” which ran from 2010 until 2013, during the early days of her career.

“I’m sorry, but why did they mention a guest role on ‘Good Luck Charlie’ when before that she was the co-star on ‘Shake It Up’? It was even the same character in both shows. Just seems very misleading,” one person wrote on the “Jeopardy!” YouTube page that shared a clip of the clue.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“So I guess we’re just gonna pretend Zendaya didn’t star in her own Disney show,” someone else wrote.

Zendaya as Rocky Blue on Disney Channel's "Shake It Up." (Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel / Getty Images)

“@Jeopardy just said Zendaya was on Good Luck Charlie?? The one crossover episode?” another fan pondered on X.

At least one fan, though, pointed out that the question wasn't as confusing as others may have thought.

"The answer I saw said guested, not starred," the person wrote on X. "She did have a guest appearance on 'Good Luck, Charlie' as her character Rocky Blue."

After her run on "Shake It Up," Zendaya starred in another Disney Channel series, "K.C. Undercover," which ran for three seasons from 2015 until 2018. She then went on to star in HBO's "Euphoria," as well as transition to the big screen in films such as the “Spider-Man” series and two "Dune" movies, as well as "Challengers."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: