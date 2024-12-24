Jennifer Lopez shares relatable romance message amid Ben Affleck split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Following a year of personal highs and lows, including a breakup with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is in her "Unstoppable" era.

Indeed, the actress is making headlines for her role as Judy Robles in her new film, which follows the life of athlete Anthony Robles, who made a name for himself in the wrestling world after being born with one leg. And during a recent discussion with Robles for British Vogue, Jennifer — who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony—explained how motherhood shaped her performance in Unstoppable.

"The relationship between you and Anthony really, for me, informed and became the heart and the soul of the film," the singer told Robles in the interview published Dec. 20. "Being a mom and knowing what it is to want to give the best to your children and put forward your best face for them all the time. But also be struggling as a woman and in relationships and in life and with your own dreams and your own aspirations—and what that means and what that feels like, I think for me, was the biggest thing."

As Lopez — who filed for divorce from Affleck, a co-producer for Unstoppable, in August — put it, despite wanting the best for your kids, it doesn't stop someone from "being a human being who struggles."

And when Robles admitted it's hard watching scenes from the film that portray her relationship with her ex, Lopez understood.

"And thank you for allowing us to do that," the Hustlers star added, "I feel that very deeply, because I've been in the same spot at times, like, 'Maybe I shouldn't be giving this person a chance.'"

"I don't think there's a woman on Earth who hasn't been in that position," she continued, "or even men."

Lopez went on to share how she navigates challenges in her life.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me," she explained, "but happening for me. And, what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment?"

As for Lopez's performance in the film, she's received praise from the Unstoppable family, including her ex.

“We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story,” Affleck told Entertainment Tonight in November. “Jennifer’s spectacular.”