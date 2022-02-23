Jennifer Lopez Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Her and Marc Anthony's Twins on Their 14th Birthday

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating another year around the sun for her two twins.

The 52-year-old music superstar reposted a heartfelt video montage from one of her fan pages that showed her sweetest moments with her twins Max and Emme Muiz — who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — in honor of their 14th birthday.

"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves," she captioned the video. "Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way...I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life." The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer then noted the unique date that her kids' 14th birthday fell on this year. "Today marks a very special day...it's 2/22/22," she wrote. "They say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity...today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future...a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth."

Though Lopez didn't share any insight into how the twins spent their big day, earlier this month, she revealed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that they've become "little adults" and are "living their own lives." Despite becoming older, the "Hustlers" actress says the kids still love the precious nickname she created for them — her coconuts.

"I like to think that they like it," she shared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." "It's cute I call them coconuts because they obviously are twins, there are two of them, and when they were in the crib when they were very very little and their hair looks like coconut hair so I used to call them coconuts. And it stuck. It just stuck."