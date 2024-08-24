Jennifer Lopez returns to social media amid Ben Affleck divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is Jennifer Lopez healing.

Three days after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, the "Hustlers" star has proven she’s doing well with a post on social media.

The 55-year-old returned to Instagram on Aug. 23 to reshare a fan's throwback photo of J.Lo posing for a selfie in front of a Christmas tree. In the snapshot — which Lopez didn't caption — she smiled at the camera while dressed in a fuzzy pink robe following a glam session.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer's new era comes after she filed to end her marriage with the "Good Will Hunting" star at L.A. County Superior Court Aug. 20 — exactly two years after the couple’s lavish Georgia wedding ceremony in 2022.

J.Lo — who shares twins Max and Emme, both 16, with ex Marc Anthony — waived her right for any spousal support and asked the Los Angeles judge to refuse Affleck the right as well, according to legal documents viewed by E! News. Lopez — who filed the papers in person, and did not have a lawyer do it on her behalf — listed the couple’s date of separation as April 26.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

For his part, Affleck — who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex Jennifer Garner — has not addressed the breakup. In fact, on the day the "Maid in Manhattan" star filed the paperwork, the 52-year-old was busy moving his eldest daughter into Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for her freshman year of college, before flying home to LA.

And while Affleck and Lopez's marriage was already a reignited flame from their early aughts romance and engagement, things had been rocky between the pair for months leading up to their official split. The couple first started fueling breakup rumors back in May, when J.Lo attended the 2024 Met Gala — at which she was a co-chair — without Affleck by her side.

Shortly after, rumors began to emerge that the pair was living separately — and the sale of their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion in July only added to the speculation. Even as Affleck and Lopez continued to appear together at family events — including a graduation party for Samuel in June — and make public appearances with their wedding rings on, cracks in their relationship were evident.

Indeed, Affleck and J.Lo had been open about being on different pages in some regard throughout their marriage. In February, the "Justice League" star had noted that they fundamentally disagreed when it came to showing off their romance in the public eye — even on their second time around the block.

“Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'” he explained in the "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" documentary. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

As Jennifer Lopez was gearing up to file for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage, the "Argo" director was nowhere close by.