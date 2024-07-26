Jennifer Lopez posts video from her ‘Bridgerton'-themed 55th birthday party

Jennifer Lopez lived out her “Bridgerton” dreams with an extravagant birthday that looked straight out of the Regency era.

The “Atlas” star shared an inside look at her 55th birthday celebrations, which was inspired by the hit Netflix series known for its fashion, tea and steamy storylines.

“Dearest Gentle Reader…” Lopez — whose birthday is July 24 — began her caption, imitating Lady Whistledown’s famous column, before adding, “And a splendid evening was had by all.”

Lopez's Instagram video is fittingly set to Archer Marsh's orchestral version of Pitbull, Afrojack and Ne-Yo's "Give Me Everything."

While the singer has collaborated with Mr. Worldwide on several occasions, he does not seem to be a part of the festivities. Lopez's family, including husband Ben Affleck, and her twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are also not seen in the clip.

However, as if straight out of an episode of “Bridgerton,” the video collage shows the accompanying orchestra all dressed on theme performing as the Regency era-dressed dancers take the stage.

The recap of the birthday celebration continues with a slew of photos of Lopez in her shimmering blue, billowing ball gown fit for the birthday queen. She wears her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with sheer gloves.

As the video continues, Lopez is seen sitting on her gold throne and taking photos with guests.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer then does an outfit change during the night and dons a floor-length green maxi dress. While in her second look, a smiling Lopez also greets her longtime friend and manager Benny Medina and appears to take the floor herself to sing.

The night isn't over until Lopez is one happy birthday gal, making a wish and blowing out the candles on her cake.

The video comes hours after she posted a sultry bathing suit photo of herself, in which she captioned it, "This Is Me…Now," alongside a cake emoji.

Throughout the day, the “Hustlers” star reposted the birthday messages that she had received from fans, friends and people she’s worked with on her Instagram story.

It's been a big year for Lopez, who released her album “This Is Me... Now” in February along with an accompanying visual film, “This Is Me...Now: A Love Story,” and documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The superstar had also announced a summer tour to promote the album. However, in May, she revealed that would be canceling her shows.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she said in a her newsletter. “I love you all so much. Until next time...”

Additionally, Live Nation said in a statement, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.

The news came shortly after Lopez brushed off a reporter who asked if she and Affleck were divorcing while doing press for her film “Atlas.”

“You know better than that,” she told the person, while costar Simu Liu quipped, “Don’t come in here with that energy, please.”

While Lopez has been vocal about her rekindled romance with Affleck, the actor and director has been more reserved. He did, however, speak with Kevin Hart on his show “Hart to Heart” about Lopez’s “bananas” level of fame.

Saying “she’s so famous,” he recalled being bombarded by “hundreds of people” who came up to her on the street. “The s–-- was like f---ing bananas.”

