Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Still Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken their silence about the status of their relationship: They have not called it quits.

As news that the pair broke up after four years together shocked fans of the typically inseparable A-list couple, the two issued a rare, joint statement to E! News on Saturday, March 13 to address the matter for the first time.

"All the reports are inaccurate," they said. "We are working through some things."

In addition, a source close to the couple told E! News that J.Lo and A-Rod "hit a rough patch," adding, "There was absolutely no third party involved. The Madison reports are not true. They were blindsided by the report that started from Page Six that went wild. There was never a confirmation from either side."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In January, romance rumors erupted about A-Rod and "Southern Charm's" Madison LeCroy after she made cryptic comments on the show's reunion about communicating with a "very famous" and "married" "ex-MLB player" over DM. At the time, a source told E! News that Alex, who is divorced, "doesn't know her and has never met her." In February, Madison told Page Six that she and A-Rod have "spoken on the phone" "randomly" last year but "never been physical." She added, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancé with me." A-Rod did not comment.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

Page Six was the first to report on Friday, March 12, that Jennifer and Alex had split and ended their two-year engagement, and included its past reporting about Madison. Multiple sources confirmed the split to E! News. A second source said the two "have had issues for a while." A third insider told E! News on Friday that A-Rod and J.Lo's rift began before romance rumors between him and Madison leaked, while a fourth source said "the split is definitely not" because of her.

"Like any couple, they have ups and downs," the first source close to the couple told E! News on Saturday. "She's filming in DR [the Dominican Republic], he's working in Miami."

After announcing their engagement in March 2019, Jennifer and Alex planned to exchange vows in a romantic ceremony attended by friends and family. However, the pair said they had to postpone their wedding twice, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alex later revealed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in January that he and J.Lo were aiming to finally be united in holy matrimony in 2021, joking, "You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

On Friday, the third source told E! News exclusively that Jennifer officially pulled the cord on those plans after coming to the conclusion that "she could no longer trust Alex anymore."

"Alex has had problem texting girls for years," the source said. "There is no proof that he has moved past the texting flirtation stage, but the evidence had continued piling up and became too much to ignore."

Now, the mom of two and former MLB star, who has two daughters, are picking up the pieces. As the second insider put it, "It's all very complicated between the kids and all their business ventures together. It will take a long time to untangle. Everything in their lives is very much merged together. Everyone is very sad and upset."