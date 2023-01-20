You will be on the floor when you see Jennifer Coolidge's first TikTok.

The "White Lotus" star made her debut on the video-sharing platform Jan. 19 in an epic way. "Hi, this is my first TikTok," she says in her first video, appearing in front of a green screen. "And I tried to think of something cool to do and I think I'm just gonna do a poem that I like."

Coolidge then proceeds to recite lyrics from Jennifer Lopez's hit 2002 song "Jenny From the Block."

And that's not all. The camera then pans to J.Lo herself, sitting casually beside her. "I like that," she tells Coolidge. "I really, really like that."

Lopez, who stars with Coolidge in the upcoming romantic action-comedy "Shotgun Wedding," also shared the video on her own TikTok, writing, "Happy JENNUARY @jennifercoolidge @primevideo #ShotgunWedding."

In addition, the two actresses shared the video on Instagram, where Coolidge's "White Lotus" co-star Meghann Fahy commented, "I just liked this twice," while fellow season two cast member Haley Lu Richardson wrote, "Oh my actual god."

Lukas Gage, who appeared on season one of the HBO hit, added, "U are my god."

In addition, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Too good," with a crying cat emoji, while Naomi Watts shared, "Internet just broke."

While Coolidge's followers weren't afraid to get loud about their joy seeing her quote the iconic J.Lo song, some may have been surprised the "Legally Blonde" didn't recite any of her many quotable movie moments.

In fact, last year, Coolidge revealed exactly which of her memorable lines gets quoted back to her the most.

"You know, it's so weird because there's something about the Fourth of July line from 'Legally Blonde 2,'" she told Deadline in August 2022. "I get so many DMs and texts and people leaving things in my mailbox. And if I'm out on that day, people just go nuts. I don't know, it's probably that line Paulette said, where she goes, ‘You look like the Fourth of July. That makes me want a hot dog real bad.' I hear that the most."

But if the memes are any indication, "The White Lotus" may soon take the crown.