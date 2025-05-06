Television

Driver arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism in crash at Jennifer Aniston's home

The man was held by private security guards until police arrived.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after crashing into a gate Monday at the Bel Air, California, home of "Friends" actor Jennifer Aniston, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, was identified as the driver by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The records did not indicate an initial court date or bail amount.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the community on Los Angeles' Westside, police said. Property records show Aniston owns the home.

The LAPD did not identify Aniston, but did report the individual was home at the time.

Carwyle was held by a private security team at the property until police arrived. He complained of pain, but details about possible injuries from the crash were not immediately available.

It was not also immediately clear why or how Carwyle's car came to crash into the gate.

The "Friends" star was home at the time of the crash. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.

