The daughter of the late Jenni Rivera announced Monday on her Instagram account that her mother’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame had been vandalized.

Jacquelin Marin Rivera, better known as Jacqie, said that a group of fans from Texas who went to visit the posthumous star made her aware of the vandalism.

“They went to go visit and when they arrived, it was covered in black paint. I’m guessing it was black because that’s what I saw in the photos they sent,” said Jacqie on her Instagram account.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Jenni, known as "La Diva de La Banda" with the 2,783 star in front of Capitol Records on June 27.

According to Jacqie, the fans who reported the vandalism also cleaned it up. The video shows an adult male on his knees scrubbing the star. According to a post by the Jacqie, the family is from Dallas, Texas.

“They sent me photos and videos of themselves, the fans, and her family and other fans who were there, they started to clean the stars,” Jacqie said.

Jacqie, who has sent the fans messages of appreciation for cleaning the star, said the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce was already cleaning the star professionally.

"This morning fans reported that the @JenniRivera star has been vandalized. This is unacceptable! Top send Terrazzo star maker Vince on the way to repair. Thanks to the fans who tried to clean the star up and reported," said the Hollywood Walk of Fame's Instagram post. "Note, there are cameras everywhere and a police report has been filed!"

Rivera and members of her entourage were killed in a 2012 plane crash after departure from Monterrey, Mexico, leaving millions of the immensely popular entertainer's fans heartbroken. She was 43.

Rivera was honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro for "Best Female Artist of Regional Mexican Music" nine consecutive times. She won two Billboard Awards, 22 Billboard Latin Music Awards and earned four Latin Grammy nominations.

The city of Long Beach named a park in her honor, and the city of Los Angeles designated Aug. 6 as "Jenni Rivera Day."