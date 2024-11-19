Originally appeared on E! Online

Jay Leno is on the mend.

The former "Tonight Show" host is dealing with multiple injuries after falling down the side of a steep hill while on his way to dinner before a recent performance in Pittsburgh.

"I'm a little beat up," he told Inside Edition. "Fell 60 feet — boom, boom, boom, boom."

The 74-year-old added that he broke his wrist and "lost my nail on the finger."

"I am all black and blue from 60 feet of hitting rocks," noting that one of the rocks "hit me in the eye," which necessitated Leno wearing an eye patch and left him with a swollen eye.

He told the outlet that he checked out his injuries in the restaurant bathroom, but still made it on stage for his performance and would be checking in with a doctor soon.

Unfortunately for the comedian — who has been married to Mavis Leno since 1980 — this is far from the first scary accident he's experienced in recent years.

In November 2022, Leno sustained burns from a gasoline fire which occurred while he was working on one of his many classic cars.

"The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it," he explained on Today a month after the accident. "It sounded clogged and I said, 'Blow some air through the line.' And then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas and then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire."

He immediately yelled to his friend Dave Killackey, "'Dave, I'm on fire.' And Dave was like, 'OK.' And I was like, 'No, Dave, I'm on fire.'"

As Killackey told Today, "I couldn't even see his face. He downplays it all, but I'm telling you, he was really engulfed. I couldn't see his face. It was a wall of fire."

Leno suffered yet another accident in January 2023 when he broke his collarbone, ribs and cracked his kneecaps after getting knocked off his motorcycle.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the incident, "and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it."

He continued, "So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

