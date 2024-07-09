Celebrity News

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced

Bonet and Momoa were married for more than seven years and were a couple for 12 years before they wed

By The Associated Press

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced.

A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.

Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed for divorce in January. The documents listed the couple's separation date as October 7, 2020, more than three years earlier. They made their separation public in 2022.

The divorce went as quickly as legally possible and came without dispute. Neither person will get financial support, they have agreed on how to split their assets, and they will have joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Momoa, 44, is best known for his roles in the “Aquaman" movies and on "Game of Thrones." Bonet, 56, was a star of “The Cosby Show,” its spinoff “A Different World,” and the films “High Fidelity” and “Enemy of the State.”

It was the first marriage for Momoa, who has revealed on social media that he is dating “Hit Man” and “Father of the Bride” actor Adria Arjona.

It was the second marriage for Bonet, who was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz and has another daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, with him.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

