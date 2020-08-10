Jason Derulo ‘Knocks Out' Will Smith's Teeth in Golf Video

Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?"

The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop on Sunday afternoon. Derulo and Will Smith joined forces for one viral video that showed the two playing a casual game of golf indoors. While it seemed like harmless fun, the "Savage Love" singer seemingly knocked out Smith's two front teeth.

Yes, you read that correctly!

In the short video clip, the 51-year-old actor is teaching Derulo how to putt. Unfortunately for Smith, things went south from there. It appeared Derulo got a little too into the sport and swung his golf club brazenly. Of course, Smith was standing right beside him.

"Put some ice on that," the singer suggested, to which the actor replied, "It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing."

It's safe to say Derulo's caption summed up the whole ordeal. "I don't like this game," he cheekily wrote.

Will Smith's 50 Most Stylish Fashion Flashbacks

The singer's fans got a kick out of the video.

"Damn hilarious," one follower commented. "The best duo," another chimed in. Someone else replied, "Ahhaahahhahahahaahahaa."

Shortly after, Smith posted the video on his page and quipped, "And we never saw @jasonderulo again."

"who knew golf was an extreme sport," one user posted. "I swear this is so funny," another added.

This isn't the first time Derulo has shocked fans with a video of teeth being knocked out. Back in May, the 30-year-old star took to TikTok to try out a "life hack." In his video, he recorded himself eating a cob of corn off a power drill, and well, you know the rest.

"Hey have y'all seen this?" he said in the video at the time. "I've always wanted to try it."

By the end of the video, the singer was missing his front teeth.

Derulo's TikTok post ended up being a prank the entire time, and it's safe to assume that's the case for Smith. Either way, it makes for good watching.