Jared Leto Reveals His Oscar Has Been Missing for 3 Years

Even celebrities misplace things, no matter how big they are.

During the Tuesday, Jan. 26 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jared Leto shared how he misplaced his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2013 movie "Dallas Buyers Club." It turns out, the award had been gone for quite some time before the 49-year-old star even realized it was missing.

"You know, I found out that it's been missing for, like three years, and I didn't know that," the "Suicide Squad" actor said with a laugh. "I don't think anyone wanted to tell me. But I had moved houses in L.A. and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared."

He added that it could be somewhere in his new home, however Jared explained everyone had been looking "high and low" for it, but with no success.

The star then added, "I hope it's in good hands wherever it is, but, you know, we haven't seen it for quite some time."

Host James Corden questioned with a laugh, "Hang on, you really think somebody else has got it?" To which Jared responded, "I think it's a possibility. It's not the sort of thing someone accidentally throws in the trash. I hope someone is caring for it."

He went on to reminisce about the night be received the Academy Award.

"I remember the night I got it," he recalled. "I passed it around to so many people. I didn't see it half the night, but (the) thing's beat up scratched up but people had fun taking pictures with it, and it's nice to share it. So hopefully someone's taking good care of it."