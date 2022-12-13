concerts

Janet Jackson ‘Together Again' Tour Dates for NY, NJ: What You Need to Know

Janet Jackson announced that she’ll be hitting the road in Spring 2023 with Ludacris for her upcoming Together Again tour. Find out when tickets go on sale, and how many shows she's doing in the NYC area

By Daisy Maldonado | E! News

EMERGE GALA Dinner and Live Auction
Dave Benett/Getty Images for EMERGE

Get ready for rhythm nation.

Janet Jackson is heading back on the road for the first time in four years, announcing her upcoming Together Again North American tour, set to kick off in April 2023.

Alongside a compilation video of her previous concert moments, the "All For You" singer teased further details from her tour, writing on Twitter, "'Together Again' Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time) General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time)."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The upcoming concert series, produced by Live Nation, will feature the five-time Grammy winner stopping in 33 cities across North America—including Atlanta, Toronto, and yes, New York City.

So when is she coming to the Big Apple? Mark your calendars, Jackson is scheduled to play at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 9. For those who miss her then, there is another chance to see her not long after that, as she will be coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, May 20.

PHOTOS: "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson's Most Unfortunate Memories"

Entertainment News

Bruce Willis 8 hours ago

Bruce Willis Poses for Rare Family Photo With Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and His 5 Kids

Celebrities 9 hours ago

TODAY Exclusive: Jay Leno Details Serious Burn Injuries After Garage Fire: ‘My Face Caught on Fire'

The tour kicks off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida wrapping up two months later at Janet's June 21 show in Seattle. And joining her for the ride is none other than Ludacris, who will serve as a special guest on all of the Together Again stops. The rapper celebrated the tour's announcement on Twitter on Dec. 12, "Humbled to be a part of some ICONIC S--- I'd Get Yo Tix Now B4 They SELL THE F--- OUT!!"

Jackson quote tweeted the "Money Maker" rapper's message, writing, "What he said."

The singer followed up her tour news by sharing a selfie on Instagram, captioning the pic, "Really can't wait to see u guys #TogetherAgainTour."

And her followers echoed the sentiment, with Jurnee Smollet commenting, "Yessssssss we need this now!!!!!! Wooooo hooooo!!!!!!" Added DJ D-Nice, "Yes! The tour we need!"

Tickets for Janet's Together Again tour go on sale on Dec. 16, with the concert series kicking off in Spring 2023.

See the full list of tour stops here.

Jamie Foxx is sharing who his first celebrity crushes were. In a fun interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, the "Day Shift" star played a rapid fire questions rowere his first celebrity crushes.

This article tagged under:

concertsMusic & MusiciansJanet Jackson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us