Janelle Monáe Announces ‘Age of Pleasure' U.S. Tour — Here's When She'll Be in NYC

Janelle Monáe is going on tour.
The American singer, rapper and actress has announced that she will be going on a North American tour in support of her upcoming album — "The Age of Pleasure" — which is due out on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records. This marks the 37-year-old singer's first album in five years since 2018’s "Dirty Computer."
The 26-city trek, which is titled the "Age of Pleasure Tour," will kick off on August 30 in Seattle, Wash., winding through a total of 26 U.S. and Canadian cities before wrapping up in Inglewood, Cali., on October 18.
So when will the artist be coming to New York City? Monáe has a show on Sept. 26 at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, as well as a Sept. 28 show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn.
Monáe recently told Rolling Stones in an interview that “being an artist gets lonely” and the new album has helped to calm her anxiety.
“I think being an artist gets lonely,” Monáe said. “Most people don’t understand what’s going on in my brain. Community has been so helpful to me; it’s beautiful that I have a title called The Age of Pleasure because it actually re-centers me. It’s not about an album anymore. I’ve changed my whole f------ lifestyle.”
Presale for tickets will go live on Thursday, June 1 for Verizon subscribers, while the general sale will begin Wednesday, June 7 at 10 am, just two days before the album itself drops.
Here's a look at the full list of stops for Monáe’s Age of Pleasure Tour:
Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater