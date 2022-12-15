Filmmaker James Gunn has some big plans for the future of the DC Comics universe, and, apparently, they do not include Henry Cavill continuing on in his role as Superman.

Gunn made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he and film producer Peter Safran, who together work as co-heads of the Warner Bros. and Discovery's DC Comics universe of films and TV series, have decided to have the next Superman film will focus on an earlier part of Clark Kent's life, making Cavill unsuitable for the role.

"... (W)e just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," Gunn wrote in his Twitter announcement.

In the same Twitter thread, Gunn said he met with actor and former Batman Ben Affleck and is interested in letting him direct a DC movie, they just "have to find the right project."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cavill also took to Instagram to confirm the news, saying that "the news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"James and Peter have a universe to build," Cavill wrote. "I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Cavill was originally announced to return as Superman, however Gunn and Safran were announced as the new heads of the DC universe back in October, and they have since decided to take the iconic film franchise in a different direction.

This is not the first big part Cavill has lost in the past few months. In October, Cavill announced he would be leaving his lead role in Netflix's "The Witcher" following season 3. He will be replaced by fellow actor Liam Hemsworth.

As for Gunn, in addition to writing the upcoming Superman movie, he will be releasing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which he returned to direct after being briefly fired after directing Vols. 1 and 2.

Cavill has played Superman since 2013's "Man of Steel." He has also played the superhero role in DC films such as "Justice League" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

In addition to his role directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" film series, Gunn has also directed and wrote the DC movie "The Suicide Squad," as well as create and write the HBO Max series "Peacemaker."

No release date for the upcoming Superman movie has been announced as of yet.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set to be released on May 5, 2023.