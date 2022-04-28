James Corden Is Leaving ‘The Late Late Show'

James Corden is bidding farewell to "The Late Late Show."

E! News has learned that the late night host, who took over the show from Craig Ferguson in March 2015, is exiting the talk show after signing a one-year extension to his contract. He's set to leave ahead of summer 2023.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," Corden told Deadline, which broke the news. "I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

Corden added, "My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision."

Since taking over the reins, Corden has turned "The Late Late Show" into a pillar of late night programming. In particular, his Carpool Karaoke recurring segment--featuring guests like Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber--became a viral sensation.

James Corden rolls out Grammy Red Carpet. Host jokes he's just looking forward to event being over and hopes not to ruin show.

"The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special" -- a CBS primetime version of the popular segment--has even earned Corden two Emmys.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. "James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

While Cheeks noted that he wished Corden "could stay longer," he was "very proud [Corden] made CBS his American home."

Of course, Corden is not just a late night personality, as he has maintained his acting career while hosting the show. He has appeared in movies like "Cats," "The Prom," "Into The Woods" and "Cinderella." He's also lent his voice to movies like "Trolls 2: World Tour" and the two Peter Rabbit films.

"The Late Late Show" airs at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS.