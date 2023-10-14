Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she moved out of her and Will Smith's home

Originally appeared on E! Online

More details about Jada Pinkett Smith and estranged husband Will Smith's living situation have been revealed.

On Oct. 14, days after the "Girls Trip" actress revealed on Today that she and the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum have been separated since 2016 and "live separately," The New York Times reported Oct. 14 that as a 50th birthday present to herself, Pinkett Smith, now 52, had moved out of the Calabasas, Calif. home the former couple shared and bought her own place in the suburban Los Angeles community.

Pinkett Smith, who details her personal life and struggles in her new memoir Worthy, and Will Smith famously sparked breakup rumors many times over the past few years. In 2020, on an episode of her family's web series "Red Table Talk," the actress famously admitted to once being involved in an "entanglement" with August Alsina.

Smith noted on the show that it occurred after he and Pinkett Smith "decided that we were going to separate for a period of time." After he pressed her to offer more specific details, she said, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken."

Pinkett Smith and Smith drew controversy over the episode. After it was released, the actress, in pursuit of "clarity and emotional sobriety," became what she calls an "urban nun of sorts," The New York Times reported, adding that she meditates and reads texts like the Bhagavad Gita, the Quran and the Bible every day and abstains from sex, alcohol, violent entertainment and unnecessary spending.

Smith and Pinkett Smith married in 1997 and share two children, parents of Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22.

"We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that. And we enjoy our family," Pinkett Smith told The New York Times. "For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years."

She continued, laughing, "We've tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don't."

