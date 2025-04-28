Is there a new SNL this weekend?: What to know about May 3 show

"Saturday Night Live" is set to return to NBC with new episodes on Saturday night as the late-night program prepares to close out its 50th anniversary season.

The May 3 show will be hosted by "Abbott Elementary" star and creator Quinta Brunson, who last hosted the show two years. She'll be joined by musical guest Benson Boone.

Getty Images Getty Images

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Boone has a new album, "American Heart," released on June 20.

Walton Goggins will be hosting the May 10 SNL with musical guest Arcade Fire.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For the season finale on May 17, actress Scarlett Johansson will host with musical guest Bad Bunny.

Who is hosting SNL this weekend?

Here's a look at the upcoming SNL hosts and musical guests for the rest of the 50th season:

May 3 – Quinta Brunson / Benson Boone

May 10 – Walton Goggins / Arcade Fire

May 17 – Scarlett Johansson / Bad Bunny