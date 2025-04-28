Saturday Night Live

Is there a new SNL this weekend?: What to know about May 3 show

"Saturday Night Live" has three remaining shows in its milestone 50th anniversary season

By NBC New York Staff

"Saturday Night Live" is set to return to NBC with new episodes on Saturday night as the late-night program prepares to close out its 50th anniversary season.

The May 3 show will be hosted by "Abbott Elementary" star and creator Quinta Brunson, who last hosted the show two years. She'll be joined by musical guest Benson Boone.

Boone has a new album, "American Heart," released on June 20.

Walton Goggins will be hosting the May 10 SNL with musical guest Arcade Fire.

For the season finale on May 17, actress Scarlett Johansson will host with musical guest Bad Bunny.

Entertainment News

Here's a look at the upcoming SNL hosts and musical guests for the rest of the 50th season:

May 3 – Quinta Brunson / Benson Boone 
May 10 – Walton Goggins / Arcade Fire 
May 17 – Scarlett Johansson / Bad Bunny

