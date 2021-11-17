Is It Too Soon to Put Up Holiday Decorations? WWE Star ‘The Miz' Has Strong Thoughts

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

WWE superstar Michael Mizanian has set up eight Christmas trees around his house so far this season, but he's not exactly thrilled about it.

The TV personality, who goes by "The Miz," would prefer to wait to break out the Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but his wife, Maryse Mizani, feels strongly otherwise. He opened up about their relatable annual battle during the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Tuesday.

"Yesterday I get home and there is a box, and I know what box this is. That's a tree box," he said. "And when you have seven trees, and now I have eight trees, you get a little upset because who do you think is putting those things together?"

Maria Shriver, who was filling in for Sheinelle Jones, couldn't help but wonder why his family needs eight trees and Mizanian said his wife believes that "every room in the house needs a Christmas tree."

The father of two, 41, called it "way too much" and said he doesn't agree with his wife's penchant for early decorating.

"Honestly, I don't think Christmas trees should be put up right now," he said. Craig Melvin agreed that it should wait until after Thanksgiving.

Of course, "The Miz" is aware that his opinions might not make everyone happy, but he's OK with that.

"I know a lot of people think that after Halloween you should have them up. I don't believe that is true; I believe that you should have it right after Thanksgiving like a normal person," he said.

His wife clearly takes Christmas seriously. Mizanian posted several photo of his family all dolled up standing next to their giant tree last year. The couple's two daughters seem to have certainly inherited their mom's love for the holiday and looked absolutely adorable in red Christmas dresses in 2020. The family also posed for a series of funny photos in matching holiday pajamas.

Psychology experts have weighed in on the debate. Some say that decorating for the holidays can be mentally beneficial, and a 2017 study found that decorating early can actually make you happier. At the time, psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY that the act of decorating creates a neurological shift that can produce happiness.

"Christmas decorating will spike dopamine, a feel-good hormone," Serani said.

Maryse Mizani is clearly taking that advice seriously, and she's definitely won the decorating debate with her husband.

"My wife says, 'Look, the longer we can keep trees up, the longer we're having them,'" he said.

