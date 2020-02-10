In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars Published on February 10, 2020 at 12:08 am Published on February 10, 2020 at 12:08 am Highlights from the 92nd Academy Awards 17 photos 1/17 Chris Pizzello/AP Bong Joon Ho and the cast of “Parasite” reacts as they receive the “Best Picture” Academy Award from presenter Jane Fonda on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. “Parasite” made Oscars history on Sunday when it became the first foreign language film to win the Oscars’ biggest category. 2/17 Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho poses with his engraved awards as he attends the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball at the Hollywood Highland Center in Hollywood, Feb. 9, 2020. “Parasite,” Bong’s latest work, made Oscar history when it became the first foreign language film to win the “Best Picture” award on Sunday. 3/17 Chris Pizzello/AP Scarlett Johansson, left, congratulates Laura Dern for winning best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 4/17 Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images Tom Hanks, right, turned heads when he dropped on the red carpet at the Academy Awards and did a few push-ups alongside an army sergeant on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. 5/17 Mark Ralston/AFP Janelle Monae performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 6/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 7/17 Chris Pizzello/AP Janelle Monae, left, and Billy Porter perform onstage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 8/17 Mark Ralston/AFP Steve Martin and Chris Rock (R) speak onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 9/17 Chris Pizzello/AP Regina King, left, presents Brad Pitt with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 10/17 Mark Ralston/AFP Idina Menzel and Elsa voice actresses perform onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 11/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images (L-R) Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 12/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 13/17 Chris Pizzello/AP James Corden, left, and Rebel Wilson present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 14/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Elton John performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 15/17 Mark Ralston/AFP Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 9, 2020. 16/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Joaquin Phoenix accepts the Actor In A Leading Role award for ‘Joker’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 17/17 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Renée Zellweger accepts the Actress in a Leading Role award for ‘Judy’ onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. This article tagged under: Academy AwardsOscars 0 More Photo Galleries 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Super Bowl LIV in Pictures 2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M