‘In My Cruise Era': A Taylor Swift-themed fan cruise is setting sail next year

Some lucky Swifties will get the opportunity to say "Bon Voyage!" as they set sail on a cruise from their wildest dreams in October 2024.

One day after Swift's final Eras Tour concert at Hard Rock Stadium, fans will be able to embark on a Taylor Swift-themed five-day cruise on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas.

Departing from the Port of Miami on Oct. 21, 2024, the cruise will take Swifties to Royal Caribbean's private island, Coco Cay, and then to Nassau, Bahamas, before heading back to Miami.

The Swift-themed cruise's organizers travel agents from Marvelous Mouse Travels and is not affiliated with Swift herself. However, the organizers say they are big Swifties themselves and will put on Swift-themed cocktail parties, dance parties, karaoke and more.

The rooms are being booked as part of a group rate and start at a price $1,570 per room for two. An application can be found here.

