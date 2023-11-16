Taylor Swift

‘In My Cruise Era': A Taylor Swift-themed fan cruise is setting sail next year

The cruise will be leaving from the Port of Miami one day after Swift's final concert at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida

By Brendan Brightman

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Some lucky Swifties will get the opportunity to say "Bon Voyage!" as they set sail on a cruise from their wildest dreams in October 2024.

One day after Swift's final Eras Tour concert at Hard Rock Stadium, fans will be able to embark on a Taylor Swift-themed five-day cruise on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas.

Departing from the Port of Miami on Oct. 21, 2024, the cruise will take Swifties to Royal Caribbean's private island, Coco Cay, and then to Nassau, Bahamas, before heading back to Miami.

Travis Kelce 54 mins ago

Travis Kelce's old tweets are resurfacing online, and some Swifties are here for it

Taylor Swift 23 hours ago

Taylor Swift is in the vinyl cover art for the Philadelphia Eagles' Christmas album

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Swift-themed cruise's organizers travel agents from Marvelous Mouse Travels and is not affiliated with Swift herself. However, the organizers say they are big Swifties themselves and will put on Swift-themed cocktail parties, dance parties, karaoke and more.

The rooms are being booked as part of a group rate and start at a price $1,570 per room for two. An application can be found here.

Travis Kelce is opening up about that lyric change during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us