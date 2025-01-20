Immigrant dads hilariously bond over the challenge in raising their sons in ‘SNL' sketch

The first "Saturday Night Live" episode of 2025 on Jan. 18 was filled with hilarity thanks in part to guest host Dave Chappelle, who served as host for the fourth time.

Chappelle joined cast member Marcello Hernández in a sketch called "Immigrant Dad Talk Show 2," reprising Hernández's immigrant talk show host character Joaquin Antonio Gonzalez Hernández Suarez from Season 49.

The sketch finds Joaquin Antonio and his neighbor, whom he calls Black Richard (Chappelle), bonding over how their sons' cultural interests, which include doing improve comedy and eating a vegan diet, mystify them.

"Welcome to 'Immigrant Dad Talk Show.' This is the show where we're talking about our children, the ones we love and the sons as well," Joaquin Antonio says in a thick Cuban accent as he and Richard sit on lawn chairs smoking cigarettes.

The pair then begin riffing about all the things their sons do that they can't quite comprehend.

"My son loves TikTok. I tell him, 'Let me TikTok to you about something," Joaquin Antonio says angrily. "Get a job, man. You are broke and you are ugly. You can't be both."

Joaquin Antonio then commiserates with Richard about how their sons love to "go to Brooklyn to do improv with the white people."

"Which reminds me, my son the other day, he say to me, 'I want to be vegan.' I say, 'Vegan talk about this after you eat the chicken!'" he shouts.

Joaquin Antonio later brings out another guest, a white neighbor named Kevin (Mikey Day), who could give Mister Rogers a run for his money when it comes to a gentle disposition. Kevin tells viewers he works as a guidance counselor at a school for kids with learning disabilities.

When Joaquin Antonio asks his guests what they would do if their sons angrily slammed a door in front of them, Kevin responds that he would approach the situation using the "three Cs" — communication, compassion and care, which prompts laughter and lewd jokes from the other men.

Richard quips that he would be "amazed" if his son could slam his bedroom door since he no longer has one. "I took it off the hinges because he got addicted to pornography," he shares.

Kevin then invites his son Connor (Andrew Dismukes) to join the segment.

"Hey dad, I'm so lucky to be your son," Connor tells his father.

"Hey, you're not just my son. You're my best friend," Kevin replies.

The father-son duo then proudly demonstrate their secret handshake, which concludes with a peck on the lips that makes Joaquin Antonio and Richard reel in horror.

"No! No! You kissing you're son like Tom Brady," Joaquin Antonio screams, covering his eyes.

The sketch concludes with Richard bringing out one of his sons (Devon Walker) for a moment. The twist? Father and son have apparently never met each other until now.

"How you doing? Good to meet you," Richard's son says as the two shake hands.

"Nice to meet you, too," Richard tells his son before the young man dashes off.

"SNL" viewers commented underneath a video of the sketch on YouTube to say they got a kick out of it.

"One of the greatest & funniest segments of new SNL era, this should never end," one wrote.

"I hope this recurring segment recurs forever!" added someone else.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: