‘I Am Gutted’: Kathy Griffin Shares Mom Maggie Died at 99

Maggie Griffin died on the morning of St. Patrick's Day, Kathy tweeted Tuesday evening

By Sophie Reardon

In this file photo, TV personality/comedienne Kathy Griffin (R) and her mom Maggie Griffin attend the Iraq And Afghanistan Veterans Of America's 5th Annual Heroes Celebration on May 8, 2013 at the Mr. C Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California.
Barry King/WireImage

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin's mom, Maggie, has died at the age of 99.

Maggie died on the morning of St. Patrick's Day, Griffin tweeted Tuesday evening.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago," Griffin wrote.

"I am gutted. She was my best friend," she continued. "You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared."

Several of Griffin's celebrity friends commented on her post.

"So sorry Kathy, she was one of a kind. I loved her. RIP so sorry for your loss," Suzanne Somers wrote.

"Sending tons of love to you!" Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented.

Chrissy Teigen added, "Oh Kathy. I am so, so sorry. We love you."

Maggie co-starred on her daughter's Bravo show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," which premiered in 2005.

