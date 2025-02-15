How to watch the SNL 50 concert from Radio City: What to know

"Saturday Night Live" is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebration with a special homecoming concert with singers and performers who have appeared on the show in the past.

The concert will take place Friday night live from Radio City Music Hall.

How can I watch the SNL 50 concert?

The concert will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

What channel is the SNL 50 concert on?

Sunday night's SNL 50th anniversary program will be on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Saturday Night Live concert? What time is the SNL 50 concert?

The SNL 50 special concert will take place Friday, Feb. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific

Who is hosting the SNL anniversary concert?

Jimmy Fallon, the late night host and SNL alum, will host the anniversary concert Friday night.

A weeklong celebration of 50 years of "Saturday Night Live" culminates in a giant weekend party, starting with a homecoming concert. NBC New York's Melissa Colorado reports.