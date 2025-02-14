How to watch SNL 50 special Sunday: Time, channel, cast and performers

"Saturday Night Live" will be celebrating its half-century birthday this weekend with a big celebration.

SNL alum will join an A-list group of actors, comedians and singers Sunday night for the "SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" from Rockefeller Center.

Here's what to know about the anniversary special:

Is there a new episode of 'SNL' this week?

There is no new episode of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday. Instead, NBC is re-broadcasting the show's first-ever episode from Oct. 11, 1975, starring comedian and host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

The rerun will air on NBC and Peacock during the show's regular time slot on Feb. 15 — 11:30 p.m. EST.

What time is the SNL 50 special?

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" will air live at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Before the show, "SNL" alum Leslie Jones, "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready.

"SNL50: The Red Carpet" will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all "SNL" social media platforms.

Who is performing in the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

The special will offer a star-studded group comprising current and former cast members, as well as hosts and musical guests.

Of the surviving original cast members, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman are expected to return, according to NBC News.

Among the other anticipated alumni are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte.

Though the entire celebrity guest list isn't confirmed, some other familiar faces will include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

And you can definitely expect plenty of surprises too!