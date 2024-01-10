How to watch nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Nominations will be announced Wednesday morning for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will join SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher at 7 a.m. to announce the nominations. The nominations will be announced via Instagram Live on @sagawards and @netflix.

The SAG Awards are scheduled for 5 p.m. PT Feb. 24. The awards show will be presented live on Netflix.

