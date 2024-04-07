Country music will take center stage at the 2024 CMT Awards.

The fan-voted award show sees Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Megan Moroney are tied at the time with three nominations each.

Ballerini will host the CMT Awards for the fourth year in a row, and will also be among the night's performers.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year’s CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas,” she said in a statement. “Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor, and I know this year will be another unforgettable night.”

The evening will also have a tribute to the late Toby Keith, who died Feb. 5 of stomach cancer.

Ready to see who takes home the biggest awards of the night? Below, find out how to watch the 2024 CMTs.

What day are the 2024 CMT Awards?

The 2024 CMT Awards will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

What time do the 2024 CMT Awards start?

The awards show starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, broadcast live from the Moody Center arena at the University of Texas in Austin.

How to watch and stream the 2024 CMT Awards

The ceremony will air live on CBS.

Those looking to stream the ceremony have options. First, you can log in to CBS.com using your cable provider. The Grammys will stream on Paramount+, too, with a few distinctions.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the CMT Music Awards live and on demand in the U.S.

Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can watch the CMT Music Awards the day after the ceremony, April 8.

Where can I watch red carpet coverage?

Red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Who is nominated for a 2024 CMT Award?

There are nine awards up for grabs this year.

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile — “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

Darius Rucker — “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY — “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean — “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini — “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee — “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan — “Nine Ball”

Female video of the year

Ashley McBryde — “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett — “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson — “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire — “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman — “Religiously”

Cody Johnson — “The Painter”

HARDY — “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis — “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

Duo/group video of the year

Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay — “Save Me The Trouble”

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Parmalee — “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty — “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan — “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block — “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson — “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney — “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough female video of the year

Anne Wilson — “Rain In The Rearview”

Ashley Cooke — “your place”

Brittney Spencer — “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold — “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough male video of the year

Chayce Beckham — “23”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders — “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan — “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT performance of the year

Amber Riley — “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson — “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood — “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson — “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley — “Drunk On A Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter — “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier & Maren Morris — “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll — “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini — “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty — “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT digital first performance of the year

Chase Rice — “Goodnight Nancy” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott — “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney — “I’m Not Pretty” (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith — “Whiskey On You” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Year to Be Young 1994” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery — “It Matters To Her” (from CMT Stages)

The Castellows — “I Know It Will Never End” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

This year, the following 14 artists got nominated for the first time: Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan, Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold.

Who is performing at the 2024 CMT Awards?

As always, there's a star-studded list of performers for the awards show. You can expect performances from the following artists and more:

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dasha

Sam Hunt

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Little Big Town with Sugarland

Parker McCollum with Brittney Spencer

Megan Moroney

NEEDTOBREATHE + Jordan Davis

Old Dominion

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Trisha Yearwood

Bailey Zimmerman

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: