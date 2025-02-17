How long is the SNL 50 special?: Timing to know

Live from New York...it's Sunday night!

"Saturday Night Live" will be celebrating its five-decade history with a primetime special Sunday night in what its stars are calling the "greatest reunion show" in TV history.

Each “SNL” episode holds at least some surprises, and Sunday’s special is no different. While NBC has revealed some of the stars who are expected to appear, many of the special's moments, cameos and music performances remain a surprise. So you won't want to miss a minute of it and stay until the very end.

When does the ‘SNL’ 50th anniversary tribute show start?

NBC will air “SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The anniversary show will also stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

A red carpet show hosted by “SNL” alumna Leslie Jones and NBC News' Willie Geist will precede the special, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.

How long does the 'SNL' 50 special last?

The "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special is scheduled to last just over three hours and end at approximately 11:15 p.m. Eastern.

It's a live program from Rockefeller Center!