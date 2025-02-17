How long has Kenan Thompson been on SNL?

Kenan Thompson has been a member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast for two decades (and counting!) making him the longest-running cast member on the hit late night show.

Kenan Thompson started on SNL back in 2003 and is now in his 22nd season with the show.

Kenan gets the honor and the best part, he's still in the cast, and his record-setting running with the show continues into the show's 50th anniversary season of 2024-25.

Kenan Thompson is pulling back the curtain on his life and career in his new memoir "When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown."