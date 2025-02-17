Saturday Night Live

How long has Kenan Thompson been on SNL?

Kenan Thompson has been a consistent presence on "Saturday Night Live" for the past two decades. Here's what to know about his time on the show

Kenan Thompson has been a member of the "Saturday Night Live" cast for two decades (and counting!) making him the longest-running cast member on the hit late night show.

When did Kenan start on SNL?

Kenan Thompson started on SNL back in 2003 and is now in his 22nd season with the show.

Who is the longest-serving SNL cast member?

Kenan gets the honor and the best part, he's still in the cast, and his record-setting running with the show continues into the show's 50th anniversary season of 2024-25.

He has been with the show for 21 full season and is now in his 22nd season.

Kenan Thompson is pulling back the curtain on his life and career in his new memoir "When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown."

Saturday Night Live
