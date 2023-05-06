Kate Middleton's stunning look consisted of a few crown jewels.

For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony wearing a layered diamond necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana. Her head-turning look was made complete with a royal blue cape and dazzling silver headpiece.

But Kate wasn't the only one from her immediate family that had a regal moment, considering her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte proved she was her mini-me with her royally adorable look. The stylish mother-daughter duo were, of course, joined by dad Prince William and Charlotte's siblings Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

And though the day is quite a special one for Charles, it's worth noting that Prince George also had a very important role for the occasion, serving as one of four Pages of Honour. This officially made him the youngest royal to have a formal role—which included walking in the procession and carrying his grandfather's robes inside Westminster Abbey—for the coronation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

King Charles III's Coronation: Every Must-See Moment

Ahead of the ceremony, William and Kate expressed their joy at having their eldest child having such a big role during the occasion.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told People. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Jay Gray looks ahead to the coronation of King Charles this weekend in England.