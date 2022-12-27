"Days Of Our Lives" is honoring a TV icon.

The long-running daytime soap opera paid homage to late star John Aniston during its annual holiday episode, marking the legendary actor's final appearance on the series, just six weeks after his death. John, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.

On the Dec. 26 episode, John, who played crime lord Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives" for over 30 years, was remembered with a montage of the beloved character as he was seen clashing with enemies, offering kind words to his family, walking down the aisle with Carly (Crystal Chappell), Vivian (Louise Sorel), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

As the clips reminisced on the cherished moments throughout the series, his character also reflected on his life saying, "Old age has a way of softening you," his character says. "At the end of the day it's family that counts."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

PHOTOS Stars Who Left Hit TV Shows in 2022

At the end of the episode, John's character could be seen motoring into the sunset on his yacht.

John's daughter, Jennifer, confirmed his death in a Nov. 14 Instagram post writing, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

His final episode of "Days of Our Lives" is streaming now on Peacock.