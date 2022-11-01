How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

News that members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos were at a private party at the Houston bowling alley where deadly gunfire erupted early Tuesday has many asking questions about the group, as we await more police details.

Who are Migos and how are they related?

The original trio is Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball, age 28), Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall, age 31) and Offset, Cardi B's husband (Kiari Kendrell Cephus, age 30). Takeoff is Quavo's nephew, and Offset is a cousin. Quavo's mother Edna Marshall raised the three of them in the same small house in the northern suburbs of Atlanta, Rolling Stone reported.

Takeoff is the youngest member of Migos, which first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn't together at the time.

Offset released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month. The trio grew up listening to artists like Tupac, Biggie, Lil Wayne, Master P and Outkast. The older two played high school football where they grew up as well, Rolling Stone reported.