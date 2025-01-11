How Angelina Jolie and Son Knox are helping family amid LA fires

Originally appeared on E! Online

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt are stepping up.

As several Los Angeles wildfires — including the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst — continue to burn throughout the city, the "Maria" actress and her 16-year-old son are doing what they can to help after they were spotted in a Los Feliz grocery store parking lot.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Angelina loaded grocery essentials including water bottles into the trunk of her car alongside her son, saying in response to a comment about concern toward the wildfires, “Yeah, we’re having people at our house.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

And the 49-year-old — who also shares kids Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Knox’s twin Vivienne, 16, with ex Brad Pitt — shared that she plans to donate to wildlife relief efforts, but she has more pressing priorities at the moment.

“I will,” Jolie shared when asked if she planned to donate. “Right now I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."

The actress is just one of many stars who have rolled up their sleeves amid the Los Angeles disaster. Halle Berry recently shared her plans to donate clothing to a local retailer assisting those in need.

READ: Jennifer Garner Shares "Guilt" After She "Lost a Friend" in Los Angeles Wildfires

“I’m packing up my entire closet,” Berry wrote in a Jan. 9 Instagram post. “If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!"

The "Catwoman" star shared that she was inspired to do so from her pal Sharon Stone, and Michelle Pfeiffer also proved she is getting in on the cause, adding in a comment, “Can I do tomorrow?”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis pledged to donate $1 million to wildfire relief efforts.

“This is the moment to reach out to anyone who lives in Los Angeles, who you think might be in some sort of traumatic shock and grief about losing their homes and the devastation of their neighborhoods and communities and offer your hand, home and resources,” Curtis wrote in one of her many social media posts speaking out about the fires Jan. 9. “We are going to have to come together, as we may never have done before, in the City of Angels and help each other. AND WE WILL!”

The Los Angeles wildfires have left at least 11 people dead and destroyed at least 10,000 properties, according to county assessor reports obtained by CNN. Among them, stars like Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Paris Hilton and more have had their homes completely reduced to ashes.

“What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story,” Hilton wrote in an emotional Instagram post Jan. 9 alongside a video showing the remnants of her home. “So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs — it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.”

Although wildfires occur naturally, climate change amplifies their intensity and how quickly they can spread. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains two of the strongest links between climate change and the wildfire emergency in Southern California.