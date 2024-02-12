entertainment

Enter Barbie Land at the Hollywood Bowl this summer

Dance the night away with "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" this July at the Hollywood Bowl.

By Alexandra Romero

Mattel | Warner Bros.

Barbie fans are in for a treat as Mattel announces "Barbie The Movie: In Concert," a live-to-film concert experience hitting the stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl this summer.

Fans of all ages can anticipate an immersive experience celebrating the music of the highest-grossing film of 2023. 

Movies and Entertainment Jan 31

Margot Robbie breaks silence on Oscars snub for ‘Barbie' role: ‘No way to feel sad'

Movies and Entertainment Jan 16

Ryan Gosling reveals why his daughters haven't seen ‘Barbie'

The event promises limited-edition merchandise and photo opportunities. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta will perform a live rendition of the film's award-winning score as the movie unfolds on a colossal LED screen.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an orchestra helmed by Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt boasts a strong representation of women, including many women of color.

"There's nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl," said Schmidt. "To bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match."

Subscription packages for "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" are currently available on the Hollywood Bowl website, with single tickets set to go on sale May 7.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us