Enter Barbie Land at the Hollywood Bowl this summer

Barbie fans are in for a treat as Mattel announces "Barbie The Movie: In Concert," a live-to-film concert experience hitting the stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl this summer.

Fans of all ages can anticipate an immersive experience celebrating the music of the highest-grossing film of 2023.

The event promises limited-edition merchandise and photo opportunities. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta will perform a live rendition of the film's award-winning score as the movie unfolds on a colossal LED screen.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an orchestra helmed by Executive Producer and Orchestrator Macy Schmidt boasts a strong representation of women, including many women of color.

"There's nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl," said Schmidt. "To bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match."

Subscription packages for "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" are currently available on the Hollywood Bowl website, with single tickets set to go on sale May 7.