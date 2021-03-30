beauty

HipDot Cosmetics Teams Up With Hello Kitty for 4-Product Collection

The pink and glittery makeup collection is vegan and cruelty-free, and free from other harmful ingredients.

By Whitney Irick

Sanrio Co.

Looking to achieve the purr-fect cat eye? This just might be the makeup collection for you.

HipDot Cosmetics has teamed up with Sanrio's Hello Kitty to bring beauty lovers a four-product makeup collection that will be sold on HipDot.com, Ulta.com and Sanrio.com.

The pink and glittery makeup collection, which hit HipDot and Sanrio's digital shelves Tuesday, features the cartoon icon's face and her signature bow on the packaging.

The collection consists of a Hello Kitty heart sponge ($10), mascara and eyeliner duo ($14), double-ended lip gloss ($14), selfie palette ($24), and limited-edition collectors bag ($74).

Like HipDot's other products, the products are vegan and cruelty-free, and free from other harmful ingredients.

The collection will also launch on Ulta.com later this week.

