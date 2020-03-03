Harry Styles Describes Being Robbed at Knifepoint on Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles has revealed more details about what happened when he was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day, according to NBC News.

In an interview with "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM Radio, the singer, 26, said he was walking home from a friend’s house in London when a group of men with hoods and covered faces began following him.

“The guys cross the road and, I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s weird,’” he said. “I cross the street again, and they cross the street again, and I’m like, ‘Oh, for f---’s sake, I think I’m about to get robbed.’”

Styles said the men approached him and asked, "'Can we talk to you for a minute?' And there's nobody around, my heart's pounding." He said the men first tried to offer him marijuana, and when he refused, they surrounded him. When he saw they had knives, he gave them his cash.

