Here's what to know if you had Disney World tickets this week

The impending arrival of Hurricane Milton led Orlando's popular theme to close their gates -- a rare action speaking to the seriousness of the situation.

Walt Disney World announced its theme parks, water parks and shopping district, Disney Springs, would all be closed through Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Orlando area is the most visited destination in the United States due to Disney World, Universal and other attractions, drawing 74 million tourists last year alone.

Halloween-related celebrations have also made October one of the busiest and most lucrative times for theme parks.

While Disney rarely shuts its doors, its hotels are often havens for coastal residents fleeing storms. A check of Disney World’s online reservation system on Tuesday showed no vacancies.

What if Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday?

Disney World said tickets for the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on Thursday would be refunded.

What if I had multi-day park tickets?

If parkgoers had partially used multi-day park tickets for Disney World, the company will extend expiration dates through Oct. 11, 2025.

Will Disney World transportation continue to run?

Walt Disney World Transportation will not run on Thursday.