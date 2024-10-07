New York City

Here are the top 25 hotels in New York City, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers

The Carlyle, The Ritz-Carlton New York in Central Park, The Mark and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown ranked second through fifth on the top hotels in New York City list

By NBC New York Staff

Condé Nast Traveler has released its hotel winners in the 37th annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, including a list of the top 25 hotels in the five boroughs of New York City.

The two-year-old Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad took the top place in New York City, followed by The Carlyle, The Ritz-Carlton New York in Central Park, The Mark and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.

In the global list of the Best Hotels in the World, Condé Nast Traveler readers selected The Lodge at Bodega Bay in California as the top hotel in the world.

Here is the list of the Top 25 Hotels in New York City in Condé Nast Traveler's latest Readers' Choice Awards:

  1. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
  2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
  3. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park
  4. The Mark
  5. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
  6. Fouquet's New York
  7. The Chatwal, New York City
  8. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York
  9. Park Hyatt New York
  10. Andaz 5th Avenue
  11. Thompson Central Park New York
  12. Virgin Hotels New York City
  13. The Firfth Avenue Hotel
  14. Aman New York
  15. The Lowell
  16. Baccarat Hotel New York
  17. InterContinental New York Barclay
  18. The St. Regis New York
  19. Equinox Hotel New York
  20. Gansevoort Meatpacking
  21. Mandarin Oriental, New York
  22. Westin New York Grand Central
  23. The Plaza
  24. Moxy NYC Chelsa
  25. The Knickerbocker Hotel
