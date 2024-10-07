Here are the top 25 hotels in New York City, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers

Condé Nast Traveler has released its hotel winners in the 37th annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, including a list of the top 25 hotels in the five boroughs of New York City.

The two-year-old Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad took the top place in New York City, followed by The Carlyle, The Ritz-Carlton New York in Central Park, The Mark and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.

In the global list of the Best Hotels in the World, Condé Nast Traveler readers selected The Lodge at Bodega Bay in California as the top hotel in the world.

Here is the list of the Top 25 Hotels in New York City in Condé Nast Traveler's latest Readers' Choice Awards:

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park The Mark Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Fouquet's New York The Chatwal, New York City Trump International Hotel & Tower New York Park Hyatt New York Andaz 5th Avenue Thompson Central Park New York Virgin Hotels New York City The Firfth Avenue Hotel Aman New York The Lowell Baccarat Hotel New York InterContinental New York Barclay The St. Regis New York Equinox Hotel New York Gansevoort Meatpacking Mandarin Oriental, New York Westin New York Grand Central The Plaza Moxy NYC Chelsa The Knickerbocker Hotel