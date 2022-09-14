toy hall of fame

Here Are the Finalists for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame

The inductees will be announced Nov. 10.

This Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the The Strong museum in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12 toys that are up for induction to the the National Toy Hall of Fame later this year. From top left are My Little Pony, Baby Nancy, Lite-Brite, Sorry and Masters of the Universe. From bottom left are Yhatzee, Tamagotchi, Risk, sidewalk chalk, Bingo, Jenga and Breyer Horses.
Voting opened Wednesday on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years,” said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed.

The public is invited to vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee whose members include industry experts, academics and others.

“All 12 of these toys have what it takes to be contenders for the class of 2022,” Bensch said.

Anyone can nominate a toy for the annual honor, but to be recognized by the hall of fame, toys have to have achieved icon status, longevity and foster learning or discovery. They also must have changed play or toy design.

The National Toy Hall of Fame opened at The Strong in 1998. So far, 77 toys have been inducted, from simple favorites like the paper airplane, bubbles and sidewalk chalk to the even more ubiquitous, including the stick and cardboard box.

Last year's honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand.

