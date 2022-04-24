Hayley Williams Surprises Coachella, Joins Billie Eilish on Stage to Perform Paramore Hit

Billie Eilish surprised the Coachella audience Saturday night by performing a couple songs with Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

According to Variety, the “Bad Guy” singer introduced Williams after the crowd noticed two stools on the stage. “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish asked the crowd. “Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

A video posted to the publication’s Twitter account showed Williams and Eilish belting along to Parmore’s iconic 2007 pop-rock anthem, “Misery Business.”

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams sing “Misery Business” at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/e1OQM5nVit — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2022

Another clip from a few seconds prior to the performance showed Williams expressing her excitement about making an appearance at the Indio music festival.

“This is my first Coachella, whoa,” she said in one of Variety’s Twitter posts.

“Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” she then told the audience and Eilish.

“This is my first Coachella, whoa,” Hayley Williams said before performing "Misery Business" with Billie Eilish. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” https://t.co/wkNRdjenek pic.twitter.com/Xa2NJUN33Q — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2022

The duo sang an acoustic version of “Misery Business” while Eilish’s brother Finneas strummed along on his guitar.

Fans immediately shared on social media how excited they were to see Williams and Eilish sing together.

One shared a snippet on Twitter of the musicians jumping up and down and embracing when Williams first walked onto the stage.

hayley williams and billie eilish went from fangirling over each other on social media for years to singing together at coachella pic.twitter.com/S5EDDwhffw — mar_9 (@chrrypm) April 24, 2022

“hayley williams and billie eilish went from fangirling over each other on social media for years to singing together at coachella,” they wrote.

Another joked that her followers should prepare because she wouldn’t be able to stop tweeting about the moment.

Hayley Williams sings 2 songs with Billie and I’m insufferable. This is your warning to mute me when paramore actually does stuff this year — courtney (@Hey_Six) April 24, 2022

“Hayley Williams sings 2 songs with Billie and I’m insufferable,” she tweeted. “This is your warning to mute me when paramore actually does stuff this year.”

Many memes were shared of how Williams and Eilish’s fans were reacting to their collaboration.

One fan could not overstate the power of the two singing together.

She said, “Just woke up to Hayley Williams performing again with Billie Eilish at Coachella, nature is HEALING.”

Just woke up to Hayley Williams performing again with Billie Eilish at Coachella, nature is HEALING — KELI🌻 (@iamkelithomson) April 24, 2022

Some social media users were just happy to see Williams considering Paramore’s last album, “After Laughter,” was released in 2017.

“I can’t believe hayley williams is back on stage singing,” she said, along with a crying-face emoji.

I can't believe hayley williams is back on stage singing 😭 — Emmi 🥀 (@harIeyquinn_) April 24, 2022

Eilish has been headlining Coachella for the past two weeks along with Harry Styles, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Styles brought out some some exciting guests as well during his set both weekends. Last Friday, country icon Shania Twain joined him, while this weekend it was Lizzo's turn to get up in the gig with the 28-year-old pop star.

