Harry Styles spotted with ‘Olivia' tattoo months after Olivia Wilde breakup

Harry Styles has debuted some curious new ink.

While on a boat trip with friends in Bolsena, Italy July 28, the singer was photographed for the first time sporting a thigh tattoo that appears to read, "Olivia." Styles' outing took place eight months after E! News confirmed that he and Olivia Wilde broken up after two years of dating.

E! News has reached out to the pop star's rep for comment about his tattoo and has not heard back.

As seen in photos posted by TMZ and Page Six, Styles appeared on the boat with Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, plus Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her reported partner Xander Ritz.

Several fans have speculated on social media about the meaning of Styles' tattoo. While many believe it to be a tribute to Wilde, others have noted that it could also be a reference to the One Direction's 2015 song "Olivia." Styles had co-written the track with songwriters Julian Bunetta and John Ryan but not with any of his former band mates.

Olivia, who met Styles in 2021 on the set of her 2022 film Don't Worry Darling, has never displayed tattoos dedicated to her partners, past or present. She does, however, have the names of her and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, inked on her arms.

Olivia and Styles have never commented on their split, first reported last November, and were largely private about their relationship. But this past June, the actress subtly showed public support for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer by "liking" an Instagram video of the pop star performing a solo rendition of One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" one of his Love on Tour concerts.